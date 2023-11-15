South Carolina Upstate visits East Carolina after Felton’s 30-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 77-63 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

East Carolina finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Pirates shot 40.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 11-7 in Big South action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

