South Carolina Upstate visits East Carolina after Felton’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:44 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 77-63 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

East Carolina went 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 11.1 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 16-16 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Spartans averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

