South Carolina Upstate visits East Carolina after Felton’s 30-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 77-63 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

East Carolina went 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 11.1 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate finished 16-16 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Spartans averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.