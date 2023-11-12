South Carolina Upstate takes down Carolina University 106-48

Ahmir Langlais, Nick Alves and Justin Bailey scored 14 points apiece in South Carolina Upstate’s 106-48 win over Carolina University…

Ahmir Langlais, Nick Alves and Justin Bailey scored 14 points apiece in South Carolina Upstate’s 106-48 win over Carolina University on Sunday night.

Langlais was 4-of-5 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (1-2). Alves was 5-of-7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and Bailey was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range), while adding four steals.

Luka Suster finished with 13 points for the Bruins. Adam Claybourne added six points for Carolina — a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. In addition, Peyton Compton finished with six points.

South Carolina Upstate’s next game is Wednesday against East Carolina on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

