South Carolina Upstate secures 79-44 victory over Voorhees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eduardo Placer’s 16 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Voorhees 79-44 on Saturday night.

Placer finished 6 of 8 from the field for the Spartans (3-4). Ahmir Langlais added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Broadnax also had 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

Hector Rosario finished with 15 points and three steals for the Tigers. Voorhees also got 12 points from Tyler Willoughby. Keshawn Evans also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

