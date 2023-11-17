South Carolina Upstate plays Minnesota following Broadnax’s 20-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 83-81 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 11.7 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

