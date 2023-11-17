Live Radio
South Carolina Upstate plays Minnesota following Broadnax’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 83-81 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 11.7 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

