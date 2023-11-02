South Carolina tips off season at home against South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -12.5;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -12.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans for the season opener.

South Carolina went 7-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Spartans averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.