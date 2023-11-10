South Carolina takes on Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies…

Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Charlotte, North Carolina.

South Carolina went 11-21 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks averaged 64.3 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.

Virginia Tech went 19-15 overall with a 10-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Hokies averaged 15.5 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

