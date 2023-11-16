South Carolina State visits Samford following Croskey’s 21-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at Samford Bulldogs (1-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at Samford Bulldogs (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays the Samford Bulldogs after Omar Croskey scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 87-77 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

Samford finished 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Samford Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

South Carolina State went 1-19 on the road and 5-26 overall a season ago. The South Carolina State Bulldogs averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.8 last season.

