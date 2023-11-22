South Carolina State plays Missouri on 3-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-2) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to end its three-game road skid when the Bulldogs take on Missouri.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 in home games. Missouri ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 24.7% from 3-point range.

Missouri is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Missouri.

Mitchel Taylor is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 10.4 points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

