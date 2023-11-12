South Carolina State hosts North Florida following Lanier’s 28-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Chaz Lanier scored 28 points in North Florida’s 81-70 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

South Carolina State went 4-6 at home a season ago while going 5-26 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 83.8 points per game and shoot 49.9% from the field last season.

North Florida went 3-14 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Ospreys averaged 5.0 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

