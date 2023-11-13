South Carolina State hosts North Florida after Lanier’s 28-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Chaz Lanier scored 28 points in North Florida’s 81-70 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

South Carolina State went 5-26 overall last season while going 4-6 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 83.8 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

North Florida finished 14-17 overall with a 3-14 record on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

