South Carolina State faces Missouri on 3-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Missouri Tigers (3-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs face Missouri.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 in home games. Missouri is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina State is seventh in the MEAC giving up 81.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Missouri averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean East is shooting 61.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 12.8 points for Missouri.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 5.8 points. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 12 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for South Carolina State.

