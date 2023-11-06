South Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate to open season

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks begin the season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

South Carolina finished 7-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 10.5 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

