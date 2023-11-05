South Carolina Gamecocks tip off season at home against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -13; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in the season opener.

South Carolina finished 11-21 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 10.5 bench points last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 16-16 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

