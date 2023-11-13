South Alabama visits No. 24 Alabama after Estrada’s 27-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Alabama’s 102-80 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Alabama went 31-6 overall a season ago while going 15-0 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

South Alabama finished 19-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 36.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

