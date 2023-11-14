South Alabama visits No. 22 Alabama following Estrada’s 27-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -20.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Alabama’s 102-80 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores.

Alabama finished 31-6 overall a season ago while going 15-0 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

South Alabama went 12-10 in Sun Belt play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

