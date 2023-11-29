South Alabama visits Jacksonville State following Tandy’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after KyKy Tandy scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 67-65 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-1 at home. Jacksonville State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-2 away from home. South Alabama averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Jacksonville State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% for Jacksonville State.

Isiah Gaiter is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Jaguars. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.6 points for South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.