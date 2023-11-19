South Alabama secures 86-74 win against SIU-Edwardsville

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter scored 24 points as South Alabama beat SIU-Edwardsville 86-74 on Sunday. Gaiter also had…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter scored 24 points as South Alabama beat SIU-Edwardsville 86-74 on Sunday.

Gaiter also had five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-3). Julian Margrave shot 8 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 22 points.

The Cougars (3-3) were led by Shamar Wright, who posted 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

