South Alabama hosts Nicholls State following West’s 22-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal West scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 91-85 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

South Alabama finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Jaguars shot 46.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Nicholls State finished 16-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Colonels averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 19.1 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

