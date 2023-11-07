Soriano’s 22 help St. John’s knock off Stony Brook 90-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 22 points in St. John’s 90-74 season-opening win over Stony Brook on Tuesday…

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 22 points in St. John’s 90-74 season-opening win over Stony Brook on Tuesday night.

Soriano added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Chris Ledlum had 16 points and was 7 of 15 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Dean Noll finished with 15 points for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy added 13 points and seven rebounds for Stony Brook. Keenan Fitzmorris also put up 11 points.

NEXT UP

St. John’s plays Monday against Michigan at home. Stony Brook hosts Saint Joseph’s (Long Island) on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

