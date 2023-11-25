Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Soriano guides St. John's…

Soriano guides St. John’s to 91-45 victory over Holy Cross

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 16 points as St. John’s beat Holy Cross 91-45 on Saturday night.

Soriano also contributed six rebounds for the Red Storm (4-2). RJ Luis added 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and they also had three steals. Jordan Dingle had 11 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Crusaders (2-5) were led by Caleb Kenney, who posted eight points. Joseph Octave added seven points for Holy Cross. Joe Nugent also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up