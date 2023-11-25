Soriano guides St. John’s to 91-45 victory over Holy Cross

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 16 points as St. John’s beat Holy Cross 91-45 on Saturday night. Soriano…

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 16 points as St. John’s beat Holy Cross 91-45 on Saturday night.

Soriano also contributed six rebounds for the Red Storm (4-2). RJ Luis added 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and they also had three steals. Jordan Dingle had 11 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Crusaders (2-5) were led by Caleb Kenney, who posted eight points. Joseph Octave added seven points for Holy Cross. Joe Nugent also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

