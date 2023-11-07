SMU hosts Western Illinois to tip off season

Western Illinois Leathernecks at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs open the season at…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs open the season at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

SMU finished 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mustangs averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Western Illinois finished 16-14 overall with a 5-9 record on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

