SMU hosts Western Illinois following Dent’s 20-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the SMU Mustangs after James Dent Jr. scored 20 points in Western Illinois’ 78-68 overtime loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

SMU finished 7-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Mustangs averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 31.1% from behind the arc last season.

Western Illinois went 2-0 in OVC action and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

