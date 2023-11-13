SMU hosts No. 15 Texas A&M following Taylor’s 21-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas A&M takes…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (3-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas A&M takes on the SMU Mustangs after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 73-66 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

SMU finished 10-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mustangs averaged 13.6 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M finished 17-4 in SEC play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 12.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

