SMU faces Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) vs. SMU Mustangs (4-1) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers and…

Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) vs. SMU Mustangs (4-1)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers and the SMU Mustangs square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Mustangs have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Badgers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

SMU’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 33.3% and averaging 14.2 points for SMU.

AJ Storr is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 11.6 points for Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.