Smith’s 25 lead Colgate past Gardner-Webb 59-52

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Braeden Smith had 25 points in Colgate’s 59-52 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night at the Atlantic Slam Tournament.

Smith had nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Raiders (2-2). Ryan Moffatt scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds.

Caleb Robinson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3) with 10 points. Quest Aldridge added nine points for Gardner-Webb. Lucas Stieber also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

