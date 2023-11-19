Live Radio
Smith’s 24 ooints help Charleston defeat Coastal Carolina 80-72

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 4:09 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith’s 24 points helped Charleston defeat Coastal Carolina 80-72 on Sunday.

Smith was 6 of 13 shooting, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Cougars (2-3). Frankie Policelli shot 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ante Brzovic had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

The Chanticleers (1-3) were led in scoring by Kevin Easley Jr., who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Kylan Blackmon added 15 points and five steals for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Jacob Meyer had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

