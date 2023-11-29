Smith’s 21 lead Colgate past Binghamton 84-49

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith’s 21 points helped Colgate defeat Binghamton 84-49 on Wednesday night. Smith added nine assists…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Smith’s 21 points helped Colgate defeat Binghamton 84-49 on Wednesday night.

Smith added nine assists and five steals for the Raiders (4-3). Ryan Moffatt scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Keegan Records had nine points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Tymu Chenery finished with nine points for the Bearcats (4-4). Nehemiah Benson added eight points for Binghamton. In addition, Gavin Walsh finished with seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.