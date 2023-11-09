Smith scores 34, Tarleton State beats Florida International 82-65

MIAMI (AP) — Jakorie Smith’s 34 points led Tarleton State past Florida International 82-65 on Thursday night. Smith added eight…

MIAMI (AP) — Jakorie Smith’s 34 points led Tarleton State past Florida International 82-65 on Thursday night.

Smith added eight rebounds and six steals for the Texans (1-1). Kiandre Gaddy added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had 14 rebounds. Devon Barnes had 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jonathan Aybar led the Panthers (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four steals. Florida International also got 14 points, four assists and three steals from Arturo Dean. Jayden Brewer also had 10 points, three steals and two blocks.

Tarleton State’s next game is Saturday against North Texas-Dallas. Florida International visits Miami (Fla.) on Monday.

