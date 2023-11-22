Smith scores 22 as Radford downs Northern Colorado 79-68

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 22 points helped Radford defeat Northern Colorado 79-68 on Wednesday in the Mayan Division…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 22 points helped Radford defeat Northern Colorado 79-68 on Wednesday in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Smith had six rebounds for the Highlanders (4-3). TJ Nesmith scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Bryan Antoine shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (3-3) were led in scoring by Saint Thomas, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Northern Colorado also got 14 points from Riley Abercrombie. In addition, Jaron Rillie had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

