CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 20 as…

Smith scores 20 as Furman defeats South Carolina State 86-78

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Paladins (4-3). Marcus Foster scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Davion Everett finished with 23 points for the Bulldogs (2-6). South Carolina State also got 12 points from Wilson Dubinsky. In addition, Jordan Simpson finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up