Smith scores 20 as Furman defeats South Carolina State 86-78

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 20 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 86-78 on Tuesday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Paladins (4-3). Marcus Foster scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Davion Everett finished with 23 points for the Bulldogs (2-6). South Carolina State also got 12 points from Wilson Dubinsky. In addition, Jordan Simpson finished with 10 points.

