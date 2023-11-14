Smith leads Prairie View A&M against Abilene Christian after 22-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Charles Smith IV scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 83-65 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

Abilene Christian finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 13-19 overall with a 4-14 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

