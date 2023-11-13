Smith leads Prairie View A&M against Abilene Christian after 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Charles Smith IV scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 83-65 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

Abilene Christian went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Wildcats shot 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.