Smith has 25, UMBC downs Sacred Heart 85-80

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khydarius Smith scored 25 points as UMBC beat Sacred Heart 85-80 on Friday.

Smith was 9-of-11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Retrievers (2-2). Marcus Banks scored 21 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Dion Brown had 10 points.

The Pioneers (2-2) were led by Raheem Solomon, who posted 22 points and three steals. Joey Reilly added 19 points for Sacred Heart. In addition, Aidan Carpenter had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

