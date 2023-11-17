Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith has 25, UMBC…

Smith has 25, UMBC downs Sacred Heart 85-80

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 1:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khydarius Smith scored 25 points as UMBC beat Sacred Heart 85-80 on Friday.

Smith was 9-of-11 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Retrievers (2-2). Marcus Banks scored 21 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Dion Brown had 10 points.

The Pioneers (2-2) were led by Raheem Solomon, who posted 22 points and three steals. Joey Reilly added 19 points for Sacred Heart. In addition, Aidan Carpenter had nine points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up