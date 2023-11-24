Slajchert scores 18 as Pennsylvania knocks off Lafayette 74-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 18 points as Pennsylvania beat Lafayette 74-72 on Friday night. Slajchert also added five…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 18 points as Pennsylvania beat Lafayette 74-72 on Friday night.

Slajchert also added five assists for the Quakers (4-2). Tyler Perkins scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Sam Brown shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Justin Vander Baan finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Leopards (1-4). Lafayette also got 10 points and four assists from Kyle Jenkins. In addition, Eric Sondberg had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

