Six Cowboys score in double figures as Oklahoma State tops Houston Christian 92-65

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Reserve Mike Marsh scored 14 points shooting 6 for 9 and Oklahoma State rolled to a 92-65 win over Houston Christian on Friday night.

Marsh’s fellow reserve Jarius Hicklen scored 12 points shoot 4 for 10 from 3-point range, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 12 points, and Brandon Garrison John-Michael Wright and reserved Jamyron Keller 10 apiece for the Cowboys (3-3).

Houston Christian took a 25-23 lead with under 10 minutes left in the first half, but Oklahoma State went on a 29-12 run and led 52-37 lead at intermission.

The Cowboys knocked down 12 of 33 shots from behind the arc and were 34 of 70 from the field overall.

Marcus Greene scored 16 points and Jay Alvarez scored 15 points for the Huskies (0-4).

Houston Christian plays at TCU Monday. Oklahoma State plays host to No. 8 Creighton on Thursday.

