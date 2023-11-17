SIU-Edwardsville wins 60-51 over Nicholls State

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shamar Wright had 15 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 60-51 win over Nicholls State on Friday. Wright added…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shamar Wright had 15 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 60-51 win over Nicholls State on Friday.

Wright added six rebounds for the Cougars (3-2). Ray’Sean Taylor added 11 points while going 3 of 10 (3 for 9 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Lamar Wright was 3 of 10 shooting to finish with nine points.

The Colonels (2-3) were led by Diante Smith, who recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Oumar Koureissi added nine points and two blocks for Nicholls State. In addition, Micah Thomas finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

