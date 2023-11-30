SIU-Edwardsville visits Troy after Wright’s 24-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at Troy Trojans (3-4) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Troy…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at Troy Trojans (3-4)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Troy Trojans after Shamar Wright scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 86-62 win over the Missouri Baptist Spartans.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. Troy has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 0-3 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Troy scores 85.0 points, 17.7 more per game than the 67.3 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Troy.

Wright is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.1 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

