SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on the Denver Pioneers

Denver Pioneers (2-1) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-2)
Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will take on the Denver Pioneers at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.
SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 6.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
Denver went 15-17 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
