Siena visits Richmond following King’s 34-point game

Siena Saints (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Siena…

Siena Saints (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Siena Saints after Jordan King scored 34 points in Richmond’s 93-75 victory against the VMI Keydets.

Richmond finished 15-18 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Spiders averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Siena finished 7-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.