Siena visits Richmond following King’s 34-point game

Siena Saints (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)
Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Siena Saints after Jordan King scored 34 points in Richmond’s 93-75 victory against the VMI Keydets.
Richmond finished 15-18 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Spiders averaged 5.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.
Siena finished 7-8 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
