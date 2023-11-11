Siena visits Richmond after King’s 34-point outing

Siena Saints (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -12; over/under is…

Siena Saints (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Siena Saints after Jordan King scored 34 points in Richmond’s 93-75 victory over the VMI Keydets.

Richmond finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Spiders averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.8 last season.

Siena went 17-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Saints averaged 5.7 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

