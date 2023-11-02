Siena starts season at home against Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints
Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -7; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints host the Holy Cross Crusaders for the season opener.
Siena went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Saints gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.
Holy Cross finished 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.