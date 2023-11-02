Siena starts season at home against Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -7; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints host the Holy Cross Crusaders for the season opener.

Siena went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Saints gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Holy Cross finished 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.