Siena hosts Holy Cross to start season

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints
Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints begin the season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders.
Siena went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Saints averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.
Holy Cross finished 10-22 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.
