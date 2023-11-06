Siena hosts Holy Cross to start season

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints begin the season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Siena went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Saints averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

Holy Cross finished 10-22 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.