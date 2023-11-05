Siena hosts Holy Cross for season opener

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints start the season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Siena went 8-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Saints shot 43.3% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Holy Cross finished 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Crusaders averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.