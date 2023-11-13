Shumate scores 15 in McNeese’s 110-46 win against Champion Christian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as McNeese beat Champion Christian 110-46…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as McNeese beat Champion Christian 110-46 on Monday night.

Cam Jones added 15 points while shooting 7 for 11, and he also had six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-0). DJ Richards Jr. shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Noah Brooks finished with nine points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers. Joshua Walpole added eight points for Champion Christian.

These two teams both play Tuesday. McNeese hosts LeTourneau and Champion Christian visits Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.