Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Shulga leads VCU against…

Shulga leads VCU against Samford after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at VCU Rams (0-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU’s 76-65 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

VCU went 27-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Samford went 21-11 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up