Shulga leads VCU against Samford after 22-point game

Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at VCU Rams (0-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Max Shulga scored 22 points in VCU’s 76-65 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

VCU went 27-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 62.9 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Samford went 21-11 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 71.6 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

