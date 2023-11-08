Sherif Gross-Bullock scores 27, Bryant beats Fisher 140-79

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 27 points as Bryant beat Fisher 140-79 on Wednesday night. Gross-Bullock added five…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 27 points as Bryant beat Fisher 140-79 on Wednesday night.

Gross-Bullock added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-1, America East Conference). Daniel Rivera added 20 points while finishing 10 of 14 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Tyler Brelsford had 18 points and was 6 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Ke’Andre Penceal led the way for Fisher with 16 points and two steals. Joel Finney added 15 points for Fisher. In addition, Brian Rios had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryant plays Rutgers on the road on Sunday.

