Sharp leads No. 7 Houston against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points in Houston’s 84-31 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Houston went 33-4 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC finished 24-11 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

