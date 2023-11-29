Sharp and Austin Peay host Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Morehead State Eagles after Demarcus Sharp scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 78-58 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Governors have gone 2-0 in home games. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Morehead State ranks fifth in the OVC scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Riley Minix averaging 8.0.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 72.7 points per game, 4.6 more than the 68.1 Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.2% for Austin Peay.

Minix is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Drew Thelwell is averaging 11.6 points for Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

