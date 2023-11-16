Shannon leads No. 23 Illinois against Valparaiso after 21-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois takes…

Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points in Illinois’ 71-64 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Illinois finished 20-13 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Valparaiso finished 5-16 in MVC play and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Beacons averaged 5.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

